Students moving back to campus at local universities

(WEHT) – The first day of classes for Tri-State college students is getting closer.

New students will start moving in on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana. Move in continues for new students through Thursday. Returning students will move in Friday through Sunday. A mask mandate is in effect for everyone on campus. Classes start at USI start next Monday.

On Wednesday transfer students at the University of Evansville will move back in. The university announced that masks will be required indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status. New freshman at UE will move in on Thursday and Saturday. Classes start on Wednesday, August 25.