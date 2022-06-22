EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some students got themselves some bikes and gear.

A news release says elementary and middle school students in the 21st Century Summer Programs, along with students impacted by foster care, received a new bicycle, helmet, and bicycle lock on June 22.

Ivy Tech says the bicycles were awarded to students, selected by their camp leaders, who demonstrate good attendance, good behavior, and a good attitude while participating in their programs. In addition to the standard bikes, two adaptive bicycles that were specifically designed for children who are physically unable to ride a standard bicycle, were also given away.

Ivy Tech says bicycles were presented to the students by donors, representatives from public safety agencies, EVSC, local dignitaries, and community leaders. The event was funded through donations from individuals and businesses across the Tri-State.