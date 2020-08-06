Students return to in-person classes at Good Shepherd Catholic School

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Like many other schools in the country, Good Shepherd Catholic School in Evansville abruptly ended the year in the spring of 2020.

The next step forward for students is officially underway, putting March behind them. The school is welcoming students back for in-person classes Thursday to begin the 2020-21 school year.

It’s one of several schools in the Diocese of Evansville holding their first day of classes this week.

All schools in the diocese are hosting students five days a week without a virtual option to begin the year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 6, 2020)