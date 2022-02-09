LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WEHT) – Lawrenceville Community Unit School District #20 (CUSD#20) School Board will hold an informational meeting about a mask mandate on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. Many students have been suspended for refusing to wear a mask.

Sangamon County Court ruled last week that a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that barred Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) and approximately 170 school districts named in a lawsuit from enforcing a mask mandate or any

COVID testing requirements. Lawrenceville CUSD#20 has chosen to continue enforcing a mask

mandate in their schools.

Parents assert that the TRO has ended the Governor’s mandate and the enforcement power of the ILPH and ISDE. This means that the members of Lawrenceville CUSD#20 is enforcing a mandate that is effectively null and void while the TRO is in effect.

Parents will be asking questions at the meeting to determine the mask mandate the school district is still observing. No votes have occurred to date that would establish a mandate that is separate from the Governor’s executive order.

