PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)- There’s history to be found just about anywhere you go, but sadly- that history can be easily lost forever, those stories never told nor shared. However, a group of Pike Central High School students is helping preserve some of their hometown’s history, researching stories from the city’s past and sharing them with anyone walking on Petersburg’s fitness trail.

The idea is the brainchild of teacher Beth Bohnert, who says she was inspired after finding where a former orphan’s home once stood in Petersburg and seeing the existing fitness trail sign. Bohnert says she brought the idea up to her students, who were excited to learn more about their hometown.

Jaidyn Gogel says she’s lived in Petersburg her whole life and didn’t know some of the stories until the orphan’s home piqued her interest. The project encompasses the places and people who helped shape Petersburg through the years, including baseball legend and Hall of Fame member Gil Hodges and a “poor farm” on the grounds where Pike Central High School now stands.

Bohnert says it’s important for everyone, not just high school students, to know and understand their city’s history. Haylie Fulcher says she enjoyed working on the project and learning more about Petersburg. Now, she hopes others in Pike County will enjoy their work and learn a thing or two going forward.

The signs are free to use and anyone with a smartphone can scan a special code on the signs to learn more.