HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Students had their trip to school halted by an accident earlier Thursday morning in Perry County.

Tell City-Troy Township Schools posted on social media about the crash, commenting that one of their school buses carrying students was involved in a crash.

According to officials, local first-responders were contacted by the school immediately after the accident.

Students told staff that they were okay and were transferred onto another bus, the school district says.

Tell City-Troy Township Schools did not mention which school the bus was heading to nor the age range of the students involved.

We reached out to the school district Thursday night and was unable to get ahold of anyone. Eyewitness News also called dispatch, but officials were not able to tell us any details of the accident.

School officials say the students were met by administration and parents were notified.