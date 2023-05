HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Holiday World held its annual Play Day at the park on Wednesday.

The event is a partnership with the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center that allows nearly 3,000 Tri-State students with disabilities to enjoy the park. The park was only open to students with disabilities, which allowed students to get the help they require and those with sensory issues were able to enjoy a much calmer atmosphere.

Holiday World opened for the 2023 season on May 13.