HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Studio Bee Community Youth Center in Booneville is offering a helping hand for upcoming school supply needs in Warrick County.

Participants can register their children for the supply giveaway beginning on July 18 and ending on July 19 at 6 p.m. Simply call (812)-897-5378 and leave a message with a name and phone number in addition to the number of students needing supplies.

Participants will receive a call back asking for school and grade details along with a confirmation number, which is needed to pick up supplies on an assigned date.