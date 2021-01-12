Study: Best-paying states for nurses in 2021

(WEHT) Healthcare heroes are on the frontline fighting COVID-19, keeping communities safe. With 2.9 million nurses working in the United States, Business.org put out a study showing how much nurses are paid in each state and how that pay compares to other occupations. The study compared the average nursing salary to the average income in each state to find the percentage difference.

Nationally, the study says on average nurses are paid $77,460 a year. That’s around $37.24 an hour. Nurses work an average of 29.5 hours to afford a month’s rent. The national average income requires 42.7 hours of work to afford rent.

So how are nurses doing in the Tri-state? Indiana pays nurses 42 percent more than the national average income. Illinois pays about 33 percent more. And Kentucky pays almost 45 percent more than than the average salary of all other occupations.

While nurses get paid more than other occupations on average, it’s hard work with long hours. And after the pandemic hit, nursing became a lot more demanding—and dangerous. According to the CDC, health-care providers make up six percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 36 percent of those hospitalizations were nurses.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 12, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: