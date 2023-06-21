HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky comes in second for how common people self-report depression.

The CDC released a report that showed findings in regard to national, state and county-level self-reporting a lifetime diagnosis of depression. In other words, the CDC did a study where the organization kept track of how often people self-reported a depression diagnosis.

The CDC says during 2020, 18.4% of U.S. adults reported having ever been diagnosed with depression. State-level age-standardized estimates ranged from 12.7% in Hawaii to 27.5% in West Virginia.

Officials say among states, the age-standardized prevalence of depression ranged from 12.7% in Hawaii to 27.5% in West Virginia with the median equaling 19.9%. CDC says the ten states with the highest prevalence were, in descending order, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Vermont, Alabama, Louisiana, Washington, Missouri and Montana.

Officials released the following table as it pertains to the tristate:

Jurisdiction Sample size Unweighted no. with depression Weighted no. with depression

(thousands) Prevalence

% (95% CI) Age-standardized prevalence

% (95% CI) Illinois 3,659 509 1,435 14.7 (13.2–16.4) 15.0 (13.4–16.7) Indiana 8,435 1,753 1,137 21.9 (20.8–23.0) 22.2 (21.1–23.4) Kentucky 3,918 918 838

24.2 (22.5–26.0) 25.0 (23.2–26.9) State estimates of adults aged ≥18 years self-reporting a lifetime diagnosis of depression — Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, United States, 2020

The CDC says respondents were classified as having depression if they responded “yes” to the question, “Has a doctor, nurse, or other health professional ever told you that you had a depressive disorder, including depression, major depression, dysthymia or minor depression?”

The full study can be found here.