TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Good help is always hard to find but according to a new study from WalletHub, any kind of help is wanted for the states in the Tri-State region.

The study looked into businesses struggling to hire workers. All of the states in the Tri-State region were top 20, two were top ten and one state ranked second!

Kentucky was found to rank second in the study when it comes to businesses needing help. Illinois ranked eighth and Indiana was ranked at number 20.

WalletHub compared each state’s and Washington DC’s job openings from last month and the last twelve months.

The top ten states desperate for workers are: Alaska, Kentucky, Georgia, Montana, Iowa, West Virginia, South Carolina, Illinois, Minnesota and Vermont.

At the other end of the study, the bottom five are: New York, Washington DC, Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The study on WalletHub shows businesses not having enough employees have led to delay in services and reduced business hours. Americans have also been quitting their jobs in record rates said the study.

More information about WalletHub’s study can be viewed here.