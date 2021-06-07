Study starts for possible second outer loop around Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County drivers have used the Highway 60 bypass around Owensboro for years, but local officials are now studying whether to add another loop around the city in the future.

Is it needed? People will soon have a change to discuss the possible development.

Thousands of vehicles use Highway 60 around Owensboro every day, but local leaders are now looking into the possibility of adding another outer loop.

While traffic keeps moving on Highway 60, the engine’s just starting on a study for a potentially new outer loop around Owensboro.

“It gets backed up some times, but I think it’s honestly fine,” says Jonathan Thrasher of Owensboro, when asked what traffic is like on Highway 60.

“They’ve looked at traffic patterns,” says Tom Lovett of the Green River Area Development District. “They looked at road projects that are already in the works. They’ve looked at the existing roads that are out there.”

They’re studying feasibility and need for a new outer loop, which could go from near Ben Hawes State Park to the Maceo area. Three options are already identified. Lovett says a new outer loop could help alleviate traffic, with some stretches seeing up to 20,000 vehicles a day, and could lead to more development outside Owensboro.

“Looking down the road, where do we want to see growth for potential economic development, and the southern part of the county has a fair amount of farmland that could be opened up for that sort of thing, but you need to be able to get to it,” he says.

Lovett also says the exact cost needs to be determined, and are also looking at building it one section at a time, if the project gets the green light.

“If everything keeps growing out, like it is, like on 54, when it keeps going further south, further south, I think another highway going across town would be good,” says Thrasher.

The way it is now, I think traffic is fine, everybody gets where they need to go, I think it’s unnecessary,” says Grant Westendorf of Owensboro.

The virtual public hearing is scheduled for next Tuesday at 6:00 PM. Lovett says people can sign up through the GRADD website.

(This story was originally published on June 7, 2021)