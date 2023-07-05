HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A new study from doxo has ranked the cities in Indiana where household expenses are the highest and the lowest.

According to their data, the average Indiana household pays $1,721 a month on the 10 most common household bills, which is 15.9% less than the national average of $2,046. However, the study also named 9 cities in Indiana that paid more than the national average, and 42 cities paying more than the state average.

Not far from making the top 10 was Newburgh in the number 12 spot. According to the site’s data, Newburgh residents are spending an average of $1,990 every month on bills. This accounts for 28% of the annual household income for Newburgh residents.

The 27th most expensive city in Indiana named in the study was Evansville, with residents spending an average of $1,866 on bills every month. Despite spending less than residents in Newburgh, the study says this accounts for 43% of the annual household income for Evansville residents.

