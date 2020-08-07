Stuff the Bus event held in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro and Daviess County Schools held their annual Stuff the Bus event to provide school supplies for children.

The event was held at Walmarts on Highway 54 and Frederica St. and shoppers could buy notebooks, backpacks, and other supplies students need. However, Apollo High School employee Stephanie Keelin says this year’s event was set up differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are not able to provide them with flier of list of items students typcially need for the school year. So, we’re having to tell them verbally and that has made it a little of a challenge. But other than that, I don’t think it’s affected donations. Stephanie Keelin

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

