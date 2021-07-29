Stuff The Bus event hoping for big day of school supply donations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The 5th annual Stuff The Bus event is starting in Daviess County Thursday with the goal of packing the vehicles with school supplies by the end of the day.

School buses from both Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Schools will be parked at both Walmart locations in Owensboro from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Last year’s event brought in supplies worth more than $8,000.

A list of suggested supplies this year include:

Paper (loose leaf and notebooks)

Scissors

Pencils, pens, highlighters, crayons

Backpacks

School glue

Rulers

Folders and binders

Calculators