Sturgis Bike Rally returning this weekend

STURGIS, Ky (WEHT) The Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally is returning this year after having to cancel last year. But last year’s cancelation wasn’t due to COVID.

Organizers said last year’s rally was canceled after they were unable to secure a lease with the Sturgis Airport due to a recommendation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Some early birds have already started to set up tents in Sturgis. The event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Kentucky transportation officials say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis area and along other routes leading to the rally site at the Union County Fairgrounds.