UNION COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people on Friday for trafficking fentanyl, including an elementary teacher.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, an ongoing narcotics investigation led deputies to the 200 block of E. Houston Street in Morganfield. Sheriff Deputies executed a search warrant with assistance from the Sturgis Police Department and Kentucky State Police.

Kenneth J. Manuel, 36, of Morganfield; Catherine E. Willett, 35, of Morganfield; Jay E. Howard, 34, of Morganfield; and Kimberly Dangler, 55, of Henderson, were arrested as a result of the search warrant. All four are charged with trafficking fentanyl derivatives.

Kimberly Dangler

Catherine Willett

Kenneth Manuel

Jay Howard

Following the arrest, Union County Public Schools sent out a call to parents saying that one of their teachers was arrested for drug-related charges. The following is a transcript of the call:

At 6:14 this morning, our district was informed by local authorities that one of our teachers was arrested for drug-related charges. While we have no reason to believe that any misconduct occurred on school grounds, our Superintendent contacted K-9 Resources to dispatch a trained search dog to inspect every corner of our school building to ensure there are no drugs on our school grounds and to exercise an abundance of caution.

We are also working closely with the local authorities and taking all appropriate steps to ensure our building is safe for our students and staff. We will continue to follow all appropriate personnel procedures moving forward in this situation. If you have any questions or concerns regarding school safety, or if your child needs additional support, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Although the call did not list any teacher by name, a Katie Willett is named as a Third Grade teacher at Sturgis Elementary School on Facebook.

This is a developing story.