HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Sturgis Fire Department is reminding residents that lithium batteries should not be thrown away with ordinary household garbage.

Fire officials say that recently, a resident threw one of these batteries away, and the battery eventually ignited. They credit the quick thinking of Tri-County Waste employees for preventing this fire from becoming a disaster.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency website, used lithium batteries should be taken to recycling facilities or designated household hazardous waste collection points. To reduce the risk of fires, they also recommend taping the battery terminals and transporting them in individual plastic bags.