Styx coming to Evansville during the summer season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)-Styx has announced they are coming to Evansville this summer!

The group will be live at the old national events plaza on August 19th.

In a press release, the band says after a series of pandemic related delays they are excited to be coming back to the river city and play their music from over the decades.



Ticket prices start at $39.

You can find ticket pricing by going on to ticketsales.com and look for the concert at the Old National Events Plaza.

