Summer Feed Program starts in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Summer Feed Program makes sure students always have lunch, even when they’re not in school.

The program kicked off today in Daviess County. One of the sites giving away free lunches to students is Sorgho Elementary School. Monday through Friday, students or their families can stop by from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for a free meal.

Program officials say last year, a lot of kids would ride their bikes to Sorgho to get a free lunch. Normally students have to eat the lunch at the site, but due to the pandemic, they are giving the food away in bags or boxes.