Summer fun returning to Tri-State, Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- After a summer lost to lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are out and about, hoping for brighter days ahead.

Nick Yellakara says he needed a break from the lockdowns and the pandemic, adding it was nice to see people, talk to them, and be about Saturday as Historic Newburgh hosted its first annual Strawberry Social along the Ohio River.

Rita Sribesyam says she and Yellakara are new to town, noting it’s nice to see the area and the people.

The Strawberry Social featured live music, crowds, food trucks, games for kids, and beautiful weather. Historic Newburgh Executive Director Troy Wells says they’ve received a lot of feedback for the event and they’re already looking ahead to next year.

Wells says they saw consistent lines all day for strawberry shortcake and may look into adding other products, like strawberry sundaes, next year.

If strawberries aren’t your thing or if you’re looking to cool down, Newburgh also has a brand new splash pad, where the pool used to be in Lou Dennis Community Park. Officials say the splash pad will be open every day from 10 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will be free for anyone. Andrea Balboni says they want everyone to use it, adding they hope the park is as inclusive as it can be.

While the strawberry social is a yearly event, farmers markets and the splash pads could become summertime fixtures in Newburgh.