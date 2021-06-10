Summer garden sprouts at the Salvation Army

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Opportunities are sprouting at the Salvation Army in Evansville. Cassondra Turner, music and family director, said youth volunteers are tending to a garden on the property.

“We want to stay involved with the kids during the summer as well. So getting them out there, learning to do their own garden so that some day if they want to do their own garden they can do that. They pull weeds, they help plant, they help pick and then they get to eat what they get,” Turner said.

The kids were out on Thursday planting items and pulling radishes and lettuce that’s ready to be eaten. They told Eyewitness News other items like carrots and tomatoes will grow there as well. Turner said these items won’t just go to the kids working in the garden.

“Whatever we get from the garden you can use in the soup kitchen. So the community gets to eat from the garden,” Turner said.

It’s a chance for them to give back to the community.

“It’s better than staying at home and watching tv,” said volunteer Milleenah Tenbarge, “It’s now like your time and effort is going to something good.”

“It felt good to come out here,” volunteer Mary Biggs said.

“Even though it was hot it was great,” volunteer Khi’Rhiah Johnson said.