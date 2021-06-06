Summer Musical: Cinderella coming to Aiken Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Public Education Foundation and Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation have announced the 33rd annual Summer Musical.

Cinderella will be presented July 15 – 18 in the Aiken Theatre at Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

The show’s memorable songs include “In My Own Little Corner,” “Stepsisters’ Lament,” and “The Prince Is Giving a Ball.”

Tickets will be on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com (search: Evansville Cinderella).

Show times are July 15, 16 and 17 at 7 p.m. and July 18 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $10 for students.

COVID-19 protocol will observe socially distant seating sold in pods of 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.

For more information or to make a donation in support of the Summer Musical, visit the PEF website.