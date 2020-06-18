‘Summer Play Daze’ offering fun for kids at nine Evansville parks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Starting Thursday, Evansville’s Department of Parks and Recreation is providing some fun for local children.
The department is hosting an event called ‘Summer Play Daze’ at nine Evansville parks.
They’re a series of one-hour events that will feature crafts, music, a parachute, and sprinklers.
Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz says it’s a way to provide a little summer fun before kids return to school in the fall.
The ‘Summer Play Daze’ event starts Thursday at Bellemeade Park from 1 – 2 p.m.
The events are happening on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., at a different park each day.
Here’s the rest of the schedule:
Tuesday, June 23 at Howell Park
Thursday, June 25 at Garvin Park
Tuesday, June 30 at Bayard Park
Thursday, July 2 at Vann Park
Tuesday, July 7 at Fulton Park
Thursday, July 9 at Lorraine Park
Tuesday, July 14 at Tepe Park
Thursday, July 16 at Akin Park
Kids ages 5 – 14 are welcome.
For more information go to the event’s Facebook page.
(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)
