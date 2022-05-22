HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The weekend’s severe weather risks didn’t put a damper on the Inaugural Henderson Summerfest. A 5K run and walk was held Saturday evening to help kick off the festival.

With the beer garden opening at 5 p.m. and live music starting only a few hours later, Summerfest’s goal was to bring the community together while also raising awareness about local charities.

“I’m really impressed. I’m really impressed with stage, the whole – ya know – production and setup. I’m impressed with the turnout,” said Davis Hunter, an attendee at Summerfest. “I was afraid with the thunderstorms and all earlier, I was afraid that it was either going to be canceled or no one was going to come. It’s a pretty good turnout, so it’s really great.”

While Summerfest itself was free and open to the public, all donations made will go to local charities.