Sunday marks 43rd anniversary of UE plane crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) 43 years ago Sunday, University of Evansville basketball team members, coaches, administrators, and fans died in a tragic plane crash.

29 lives were lost.

The Purple Aces were beginning their first full season as a Division I basketball program.

There is a memorial on UE’s campus to remember the victims. The names of each person can be found on the monuments surrounding the “weeping basketball” fountain.

(This story was originally published on December 13, 2020)

