Evansville house fire destroys home of 40 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville Fire Department District Chief Shawn Willis confirmed that a multi-structure fire involving two homes on the 1100 block of Grand Ave. early Sunday morning has been extinguished.

The fire began in an antique shop before spreading to a nearby home. The home belonged to the Douglas family who had lived there for the better part of half a century.

“It blew up and it caused all this damage to my momma’s. Now my momma’s out here homeless now. My nephew. My sister,” Treva Douglas said.

Crews have been on scene of a working fire for about an hour with multiple structures involved. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/X5LQE16Dku — Evansville Fire Department (@EvansvilleFD) June 21, 2020

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started within stacks of wood located in the yard of a vacant business before extending to the attic of one home and spreading to a neighboring attic. They added that fire suppression efforts were impacted by the number of items in both attics.

Family and neighbors say they believe homeless people were inside the building when the fire began. Some added that homeless people staying in vacant buildings is a problem in the area – especially when it leads fires being formed.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation. While no injuries were reported in the fire, five adults have been displaced by the fire.

The Douglas family is receiving aid from the Red Cross. They say they hope to make repairs and salvage their home. The family and neighbors have created a GoFundMe for the project.

