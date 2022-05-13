EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State will have a front row seat the evening of May 15 when a total lunar eclipse will be visible across North America. The eclipse will take place at 8:32 CST and takes place during this month’s full moon.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the shadow of the Earth. The moon darkens visibly during a lunar eclipse over a period of a few hours then become fully illuminated again.

This particular event is a total lunar eclipse where the moon is completely immersed in shadow for a total of 85 minutes. Sky watchers can direct their attention to the moon between 9 p.m. on May 15 and 1 a.m. on May 16.

The Earth’s shadow will steadily march westward across the face of the moon leaving the moon totally engulfed in shadow between 10:29 p.m. and 11:54 p.m. CST.

The moon may appear dark brown or red at the eclipse’s maximum extent. Binoculars or a small telescope may enhance the view but are not necessary. The spectacle will end about an hour after midnight.

The next total lunar eclipse will happen in the early morning of Nov. 8 this year.