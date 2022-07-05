NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re planning on catching sunflowers in full bloom this season, you better act quick!

The Red Barn Farm in Warrick County has opened their sunflower field for people to take pictures and buy bouquets. The flowers usually grow anywhere from 6 to 10 feet tall. The farm’s owner says the sunflower season is only a couple weeks long.

“So the sunflowers are just now opening. This is about the second day that they’ve been open and they will only last for about two weeks, so if you want to come out and buy sunflowers, make sure to put it in your plans to come out this week,” Megan Winka tells us.

The farm is located on the corner of Libbert and Oak Grove Road. Click here for more information on the barn and their seasonal sunflowers.