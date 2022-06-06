DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The children of Western Kentucky have endured so much disaster and tragedy in the last year. Nearly half-a-year has passed since several devastating tornadoes tore through their homes and towns.

Reports state, Sunny Day Camp is an event happening on July 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in which those children have the chance to enjoy normal summer activities. Canoeing, crafts, swimming are some of those activities being offered.



The children will also get meals and snacks all free of charge. Healing Reins of Kentucky will be bringing therapeutic animals as well

Months later, victims are still rebuilding their lives to regain a sense of normalcy and people are asking how they can help. Jonathan Webster, a Pastor at First Christian Church in Princeton, came up with Sunny Day Camp to help.

” We want to do something to help the children deal with what they experienced that night. We want to make them feel valued and special. But most importantly, give them access to professional help, if they need it,” said Webster.

Officials say that Christian churches in Princeton and Madisonville have teamed up with Child Life Disaster Services, Week of Compassion and Children’s Disaster Services to help. They are planning on bringing as many children affected by the disaster to the West Kentucky 4 H Camp in Dawson Springs for this event.

“We have received a generous donation, anonymously, that is earmarked to help the children who were affected by the tornado disaster. The need and the money lined up perfectly,” said Kara Foster, Senior Pastor at First Christian Madisonville.”

A news release states that the children will also have access to Disaster Relief Counselors as well as a physician from Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville in order to help with any issues caused by the traumatic experience.

Affected families can register their children (kindergarten through fifth grade) for the camp here until June 22. For more information you can contact First Christian Church Madisonville at 270-821-5335.