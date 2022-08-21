EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A comic book convention drew enthusiasts to Evansville this weekend. Over a dozen vendors convened at Washington Square Mall, offering a wide variety of comic books and memorabilia.

Parking and admission to the convention was free and some fans said that they appreciated being able to see a wider selection of comics. Several friends talked with us about their experience at the event.

“I think you can usually get better prices at this.” said Clint. “It’s fun to haggle.”

“And if you’ve been to a comic book store around here, you know what they’ve got,” Colby tells us. “It’s kinda nice to see what somebody else brings to a show.”

The convention also gave fans an opportunity to meet other fans and share their love of comics.