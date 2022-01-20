Superintendents discuss legislation providing funds for west Kentucky communities

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – One week after Governor Andy Beshear signed House Bill 5 into law, leadership from the Kentucky Department of Education met virtually on Thursday with superintendents of districts impacted by December’s tornado outbreak to discuss details of the bill and the process for appropriating the $30 million made available to the department for disaster relief.

The bill designates $155 million to the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund. The $30 million in funds sent to KDE are available immediately to help districts with wraparound services such as tutoring and mental health supports for students and families and assisting with additional transportation costs.

Bowling Green Independent Superintendent Gary Fields said hsi district has a few families that are still displaced and his staff continues to find housing for those in need. He says he has concerns about the mental health impact of the tornadoes on his students and employees.

Hopkins County Superintendent Amy Smith recalled a conversation with one of her local principals, who said seeing the devastation created by the tornadoes has changed their entire demeanor on the commute to work.