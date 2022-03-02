OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In the Tri-State, the Blue Bridge will be lit again to show support for Ukraine. The bridge will be lit in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, this evening.

During Tuesday night’s city commission meeting, Mayor Tom Watson said Owensboro stands with Ukraine. In Frankfort, Gov. Any Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear showed their support by lighting the dome of the Kentucky State Capitol blue and the front of the Governor’s Mansion yellow.

The dome and Governor’s Mansion were were lit the Ukrainian flag colors Tuesday and Wednesday night. Back in Owensboro, the bridge will be lit in those colors from 7:00 until 7:30 every night through the rest of the month.