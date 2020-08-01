Supporters of Confederate statue hold rally

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Supporters of the Confederate statue outside the Daviess County courthouse held a rally in Owensboro Saturday.

Some supporters at the rally say removing the statue could lead to a slippery slope.

If you take down this monument, where does this end? The next thing you know someone is offended by the Vietnam memorial and someone wants it taken down. Dale Roberts

A few protesters also attended the rally. Daviess County Commissioners are expected to make a decision on the fate of the statue at their next meeting August 6. However, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says that the statue will not move to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. Two new opposing petitions regarding the statue are also gaining support online.

(This story was originally published on August 1, 2020)

