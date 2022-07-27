HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Drivers in the northbound lanes on Highway 41 from Henderson into Evansville are dealing with an intense traffic backup this afternoon.

This all began shortly before 10 this morning. We’re told this is due to a bridge inspection taking place. Eyewitness News has spoken with an official from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet who was not aware of any inspections scheduled today for the bridge. The official also spoke with the supervisor for this area, who was also unaware. They are working to figure out what inspection is taking place, why it is, and how long it will last.

