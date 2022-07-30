HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many drivers were shocked and frustrated earlier this week when a surprise inspection on the Twin Bridges slowed down traffic for miles. Although the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet gave a schedule for inspections to be done afterwards, the surprises seem far from gone.

Transportation officials said after they finish inspecting the northbound bridge, it would be the southbound bridge’s turn. The northbound inspection was expected to be finished today, with inspections on the southbound bridge starting on Monday, August 1. Despite what KYTC said, officials are inspecting the southbound bridge two days early.

As of at least 11:45 a.m. Saturday, crews coned off the southbound bridge to one lane of flowing traffic, yet again giving many motorists a surprise. Even though KYTC encouraged drivers to leave early for traffic delays, no one was able to predict them starting southbound work early.

As for their original schedule, transportation officials said southbound work would start daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch our livestream of the Twin Bridges below.