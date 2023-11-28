NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Surveillance video and 911 calls are providing a closer look into a bizarre Tuesday morning police chase that began near State Road 66 and Grimm Road after a caller reported a vehicle driving in and out of their parking lot, eventually driving in circles on that busy highway. That call by an employee at the Fast Break station along Highway 66 came in around 3:30 in the morning.

“They’re driving like crazy,” says the caller. “They left the lot, then they come back, they’re out on 66, crossing over the median. And just doing laps in the lot.”

Moments later, the vehicle made its way to State Road 66, heading east before jumping the concrete median time and time again. Warrick County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the area, where Sheriff Mike Wilder says the driver was approached by officers before speeding away again.

“This one was a little different,” explains Sheriff Wilder. “The driver even called 911 during the pursuit, made some bizarre claims.”

Those claims are heard in the 911 call obtained by Eyewitness News, where the driver alleges ambulance drivers were shooting at his van.

“I’m being followed by police. Tell them do not shoot. We were shot at and I have a 16 year old girl, my daughter, in the car with me on the passenger side.”

The driver is identified as Christopher Cannon of Evansville. At points during the pursuit, Cannon stopped the vehicle briefly, allowing for officers to communicate with him. Their pleas for Cannon to remain calm and pull over can be heard in some of the 911 audio.

“For the officers, you don’t know what’s going on,” says Sheriff Wilder. “Sometimes it’s very definite; you have a bank robbery, you have someone’s burglarized a home. You kind of know what you’re dealing with. When you don’t know what you’re dealing with, it’s kind of more challenges. Is this person setting you up, are they going through a mental episode, are they intoxicated?”

According to Wilder, the pursuit lasted around 10 minutes and never reached speeds above 40 MPH. A Newburgh police officer used their cruiser to stop Cannon, who was arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect charges due to having his 16 year old child in the van, who was returned safe to family.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, Cannon was booked on the following charges:

Battery On a Law Enforcement Officer with injury, a level 5 felony;

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, a level 6 felony;

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, a level 6 felony;

Child Neglect, a level 6 felony;

Resisting Law Enforcement, an A misdemeanor;

Reckless Driving, a C misdemeanor