EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Sunday was National Cancer Survivors Day and the Tri-State celebrated! Survivors and their families got together in Evansville for a ‘Trail of Hope’.

A Tri-State Survivors Day was held at Eykamp Scout Center. Cancer Pathways Midwest chose this year’s theme as “Taking the Reins on Cancer.” Sunday’s event featured games, horses and archery.

Survivors were able to meet others who understand their experiences first-hand.

“We’re celebrating five years cancer free,” said Julia Dillehay. “Hopefully we’ll have one more year cancer free and we can come back here and do this again next year.”

Eyewitness News also talked to Krista Wilson; she said, “This is our sixth one. It’s just a day for cancer survivors to come out with their family and their friends and put cancer on the shelf for a minute and just have some fun.”

Cancer Pathways Midwest wants survivors to know they are there for them and can help provide resources.