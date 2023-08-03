HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect shot and killed by a deputy in Horse Branch earlier this week.

According to the sheriff’s office, authorities responded to the 700 block of Dan Road in Horse Branch at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday. As officers arrived, authorities say David Sandefur, Jr., 49, of Horse Branch fled into the woods with a shotgun. Officials say Deputy Kelsey Embry was staged on the other side of the woods when Sandefur confronted her. Deputy Embry reportedly fired multiple rounds, striking Sanefeur multiple times.

Sandefur was airlifted to a hospital in Nashville where he was later pronounced dead. Deputy Embry was not injured.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the incident.