HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The teenage suspect in the murder of Gaymee Paw has officially been identified.

Jeremiah Byrd was arraigned on Tuesday. His identity was withheld due to his age, but he now faces charges in adult court.

Byrd faces charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a minor. He is being held on no bond.

This is a developing story.