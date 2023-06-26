HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Owensboro Police Department has made an arrest in relation to the Saturday shooting of a teenager.

OPD says the victim, 16-year-old Demarion Black, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday night on the 1800 Block of Hughes Avenue.

Black was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died as a result.

of his injuries.

OPD says a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Anyone with information can call OPD at 270-687-8888.