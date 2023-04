Junior Alik

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened earlier this month.

Authorities say a red car fled from the scene of the incident in the 200 block of West Franklin Street on April 6 around 4 p.m.. Police say a child complained of pain and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Evansville Police now confirm the arrest of Junior Alik, 43, in connection to the case.