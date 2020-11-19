Suspect facing Criminal Recklessness, Theft charges in Jefferson Avenue shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Updated information on Tuesday’s shooting near Haynie’s Corner in Evansville.

Authorities say a juvenile victim and his juvenile cousin were in the backyard of a home on Jefferson Avenue, playing with a gun.

Police say the shooting suspect claims the gun fired and hit the victim in the head.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and into surgery.

Police say the suspect faces several charges, including Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon and Theft of a Firearm.

Both are felonies.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)

