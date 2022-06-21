WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Dispatch is warning residents near Lynnville of an armed and dangerous suspect.

Authorities say it started with a pursuit Tuesday night.

Dispatch says the suspect fired a shot at law enforcement near Clutter Road, just northeast of Lynnville.

The suspect has not been caught.

Dispatch says they did send out an alert to residents in the area telling them to lock their doors and stay inside.

If you see anything suspicious, call 911.

