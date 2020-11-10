Suspect found guilty in shooting near American Legion on Chestnut

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Keymo Johnson, 38, has been found guilty of multiple charges related to an October 2019 shooting outside of the American Legion on Chestnut Street.

Johnson was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Five people were hurt when Johnson opened fire in the parking lot of the American Legion on Oct. 6, 2019. Investigators say Johnson had gotten into an argument inside the Legion and was asked to leave. Witnesses say Johnson was waiting in the parking lot when the individual he had argued with came out with a group of people and Johnson opened fire.

Court records show in the past, Johnson has faced drug charges, as well as charges of resisting law enforcement.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 10, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: