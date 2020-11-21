Suspect identified in Stringtown shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The suspect shot and killed in Friday’s shooting at Stringtown and Reis has now been identified.

43-year-old Peter Russell of Evansville and Princeton was wanted on federal and state warrants. Officers were attempting to arrest Russell when he fled in his vehicle and crashed into an officer’s car and then a telephone pole.

After crashing his vehicle, police say Russell grabbed a large machete and began waving it around. He then fired a semi-automatic handgun at several officers. Multiple officers returned fire. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

(This story was originally published on November 21, 2020)

