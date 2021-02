Surveillance image of suspect in attempted armed robbery on January 27, 2021 at the Kwik Stop on First Avenue in Evansville. (Courtesy: Evansville Police Department)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Police have released more photos of the man they say is involved in an attempted armed robbery at the Kwik Stop on First Avenue. The incident happened January 27.

If you have any information on this robbery attempt, you are asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at 812-436-4025, or contact the WeTip Line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)