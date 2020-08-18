Suspect in Earlington murder waives extradition hearing, child injured out of hospital

(WEHT) — Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson tells Eyewitness News Dennis Stone, who is accused of killing a woman and injuring a child in a shooting Friday has waived his extradition hearing in Tennessee.

Stone faces charges of murder, assault, and wanton endangerment, and Sanderson says he will likely be back in Hopkins County by the end of this week. He turned himself in to Tennessee authorities Saturday.

Sheriff Sanderson also said the toddler who was injured in the shooting is out of the hospital and with family.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)

