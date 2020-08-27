Suspect in missing Kentucky teen case found guilty in Nebraska court

(WEHT) Katelyn Gish, one of two suspects arrested in connection with a Kentucky teen who went missing back in June, has been found guilty. Gish plead no contest and was sentenced to three days in jail. She also received credit for three days.

Gish and Moses Humes were found in a semi in Nebraska on Aug. 4 with 15-year-old Nathan Baker. Baker had not been seen since June 13 at the Comfort Inn in Henderson. Humes’ is due back in court on September 9.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)

