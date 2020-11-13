Suspect in runaway teen case pleads no contest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Moses Humes, the second suspect in a case involving a runaway Henderson teen pleaded no contest in court Thursday.

Humes pleaded no contest to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. As a result, he was given a $1,000 fine and three days in jail but got credit for those days. Humes and the teen were found in a Nebraska Walmart parking lot along with another Henderson woman, Katelyn Gish. Gish also pleaded no contest in August.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: